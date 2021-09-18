WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

IU Health: 125 no longer employed after declining vaccine

Officials did not say whether those workers quit or were fired, saying in a statement that they...
Officials did not say whether those workers quit or were fired, saying in a statement that they “chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization.”(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s largest hospital system says more than 100 workers are no longer employed with the health network after they did not comply with its mandate for all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Indiana University Health said Thursday that 125 employees had departed from the hospital system after a two-week unpaid suspension period that ended Sept. 14.

Officials did not say whether those workers quit or were fired, saying in a statement that they “chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization.”

IU Health did not provide details on what kinds of positions were affected, or whether any of the employees worked in bedside care. The 125 former employees were a small percentage of IU Health’s work force of about 36,000.

IU Health announced in June that it would require all its doctors, nurses and other employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. The health system operates 15 hospitals and dozens of outpatient clinics around the state.

Two weeks ago, IU Health said suspended employees would be allowed to return to work if they attested to partial or full vaccination. At the time, it said that fewer than 300 workers had been suspended, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

Around the U.S., more than 150 hospital systems have issued vaccination mandates to employees. Hospitals have borne the brunt of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Chaos inside Biloxi casino; one killed, one arrested
The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at...
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says
Just hours after giving a presentation touting the positive work of Coastal Mississippi, the...
Coastal Mississippi CEO resigns after four-hour executive session discussing his position
Former Moss Point Mayor Mario King gives an impromptu press conference following his sentencing...
Former Moss Point mayor begins serving 30-month sentence in federal prison
The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate
The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate

Latest News

The governor’s education task force addresses the teaching shortage across the Magnolia State
Pine Belt educators speak on state’s teacher shortage
Some of the most talented LEGO artists coming to Pearl over the weekend
Some of the most talented LEGO artists coming to Pearl over the weekend
SNAP households in the affected counties can apply for the replacement benefits through the...
Hurricane Ida SNAP replacement benefit application deadline Monday
In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, Steiff teddy bears are on display during a media preview...
Miss. deputies say suspicious teddy bears cause of fake social media rumors
In an exclusive interview with WLOX News, Gov. Tate Reeves said President Biden is overstepping...
WATCH: Gov. Reeves talks to WLOX News about President Biden’s COVID-19 mandate