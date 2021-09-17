WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals investigate handcuffed man hit in the face during arrest

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was caught on camera punching or slapping a man in handcuffs in the face.

Video sent to WLBT from a Ring camera shows the suspect getting assaulted as he walks out of a home in Jackson, Mississippi.

It is unclear why the man was being arrested.

Marshals did not comment on the specifics of the incident but provided the following statement:

The U.S. Marshals Service is aware of an incident that occurred this morning involving members of our multi-agency Gulf Coast Regional Task Force (GCRTF) in Mississippi. We take any allegation of misconduct by our personnel or task force partners seriously and we are currently gathering information regarding the incident.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, told WLBT she was asleep when the officers kicked open the door of the home and ransacked the house.

“They drug him, they hit him, and they was handcuffed through this whole ordeal,” she said. “The way that they came in and how they did them – it’s like they already got on their mind like, ‘they did this; you’re guilty of this.”

The home where the incident happened.
The home where the incident happened.(WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just hours after giving a presentation touting the positive work of Coastal Mississippi, the...
Coastal Mississippi CEO resigns after four-hour executive session discussing his position
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Sate Epidemiologist Paul Byers said during a Friday...
72 unborn babies, 15 pregnant women have died during pandemic
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
For the second time in three weeks, residents of the River's Edge development in D'Iberville...
Floodwaters invade D’Iberville neighborhood
Joseph McLeod, 34 of Pascagoula, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to...
Prosecutor: High-ranking gang member pleads guilty to capital murder in death of Gautier man

Latest News

An Afghan inspects the damage at the Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept....
Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error
A weekend pro-Trump Capitol rally is raising security concerns after a DHS memo warned about...
DC on high alert for potential violence from Capitol rally
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
Authorities in George County are advising drivers not to take some of the smaller, rural roads...
Hwy. 26 traffic advised not to use smaller, rural roads as detours around road collapse
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden, world leaders push climate action, vow methane cuts