Some of the most talented LEGO artists coming to Pearl over the weekend

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Calling all LEGO fans!

Some of the most talented LEGO artists in the world are coming to Pearl this weekend. The BrickUniverse LEGO convention kicks off Saturday at the Clyde Muse Center.

Professional LEGO artists will be showcasing hundreds of LEGO creations.

There will be small, intricate creations as well as massive, large-scale creations built with tens of thousands of LEGO bricks.

“It’s amazing what can be done with LEGO bricks and I think we at Brick Universe showcase it really well,” said LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes. “There’s something here for everyone. Kids and adults are just blown away; in awe.”

You can check out the LEGO convention from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

