Scholar athlete of the week: Biloxi’s Sara Cromer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sara Cromer is a star volleyball player for Biloxi High School. She’s been with the program for four years - but not always as a player.

“I didn’t make the team my ninth grade year. I had to ask coach Griffey, I wanted to be a part of it somehow, so I asked to be the manager,” Cromer said. “I worked my way up to junior varsity, and the next year I was starting varsity.”

And now as a senior - the lone senior on the team - she is also the team captain.

“She stuck to it and she worked hard, that’s the key,” Griffey said. “She also had some good friends to help her on the team. She stuck to it. It was great watching her grow.”

Off the court, Cromer is the Biloxi High drum major. Which means on Friday’s, she goes from volleyball practice right into the football stadium.

As if that doesn’t keep her occupied enough, she’s also president of the National Honor Society.

“I meet with the officers once a month, and we have a meeting the next day, so I lead those,” she said. “I also think I’m going to lead the induction in December.”

A 4.0 student, she looks forward to chasing a years-old goal of hers in the classroom.

“I’ve thought about going into the medical field, whether a nurse or going to medical school,” she said. “That’s been a dream for a while, to get into the medical field.”

But first, she hopes to continue leaving her mark on the volleyball program.

“I think making playoffs would be a good accomplishment. We’ve done that for the last couple years, and I want to keep that going.”

