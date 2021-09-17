WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Rain showers still likely with flooding possible. Cold front next week?

By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain showers are going to continue to be an issue for the next few days. As a reminder there is still a Flash Flood Watch in effect. A risk of heavy rain and flooding will continue through Saturday. Heavy rainfall of 3 to 8 inches has already occurred this week across South Mississippi, resulting in flash flooding. The highly saturated ground may be slow to absorb any new rainfall. Additional rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches with isolated up to 6 inches will be possible, especially near the coast. Scattered showers remain possible Sunday into early next week. But, there are signs of a drier pattern starting next Wednesday as a cold front may arrive, bringing lower humidity and cooler morning temperatures. In the tropics, Tropical Wave 96L moving northward near North Carolina poses no threat to the Gulf but will likely become a depression or storm. Tropical Wave 95L out in the Atlantic is moving west and will likely become a depression or storm. Models indicate 95L could be located near Puerto Rico around early next week. Thankfully next week’s cold front should help to steer 95L away from the Gulf. There’s also another tropical wave coming off of Africa which currently has a low chance to become a depression or storm. The next three names on the list are Odette, Peter, and Rose. There are no immediate, credible, or direct tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days.

Most Read

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Sate Epidemiologist Paul Byers said during a Friday...
72 unborn babies, 15 pregnant women have died during pandemic
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
On Thursday, Milton Segarra announced that he will be resigning from his position as CEO of...
Milton Segarra resigning as CEO of Coastal Mississippi
For the second time in three weeks, residents of the River's Edge development in D'Iberville...
Floodwaters invade D’Iberville neighborhood
Joseph McLeod, 34 of Pascagoula, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to...
Prosecutor: High-ranking gang member pleads guilty to capital murder in death of Gautier man

Latest News

Rain showers still likely with flooding possible. Flooding rain risk may decrease by next three...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Flash Flood Watch through Friday
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.16.21 4 PM
Additional rounds of rain possible, Flash Flood Watch through Friday
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.16.21 10 PM
Additional rain possible, Flash Flood Watch through Friday