Rain showers still likely with flooding possible. Cold front next week?

Rain showers are going to continue to be an issue for the next few days. As a reminder there is still a Flash Flood Watch in effect. A risk of heavy rain and flooding will continue through Saturday. Heavy rainfall of 3 to 8 inches has already occurred this week across South Mississippi, resulting in flash flooding. The highly saturated ground may be slow to absorb any new rainfall. Additional rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches with isolated up to 6 inches will be possible, especially near the coast. Scattered showers remain possible Sunday into early next week. But, there are signs of a drier pattern starting next Wednesday as a cold front may arrive, bringing lower humidity and cooler morning temperatures. In the tropics, Tropical Wave 96L moving northward near North Carolina poses no threat to the Gulf but will likely become a depression or storm. Tropical Wave 95L out in the Atlantic is moving west and will likely become a depression or storm. Models indicate 95L could be located near Puerto Rico around early next week. Thankfully next week’s cold front should help to steer 95L away from the Gulf. There’s also another tropical wave coming off of Africa which currently has a low chance to become a depression or storm. The next three names on the list are Odette, Peter, and Rose. There are no immediate, credible, or direct tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days.