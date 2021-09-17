WLOX Careers
Miss. deputies say suspicious teddy bears cause of fake social media rumors

In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, Steiff teddy bears are on display during a media preview...
In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, Steiff teddy bears are on display during a media preview of the new FAO Schwarz store at Rockefeller Center in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Sheriff’s deputies in Mississippi are warning people to stay vigilant despite some unsubstantiated social media rumors.

Officers with Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department say they were called about a suspicious teddy bear found on someone’s front porch.

The person who called deputies said she had been told about similar teddy bears in the Starkville area. A social media rumor said these bears were being lined with Fentanyl and were a sign that the resident was being watched, possibly by human traffickers.

Deputies tested the bear and found no traces of Fentanyl or any other substance.

OSCD says there had been no other such incidents in Oktibbeha County, Starkville or at Mississippi State University as of Friday morning.

Later on, a neighbor admitted to placing the bear on the woman’s porch. Deputies say there was no malice or intimidation intended.

Shortly after this admission, deputies were notified of another teddy bear at the same apartment complex. This one was also found to have no dangerous substances.

Despite deputies calling the instances a “copycat hoax,” they ask people to remain vigilant.

“As always, the best advice is to remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings at all time. Pay attention to people near you especially at night. As always if you believe you are in danger do not hesitate to call for law enforcement.”

