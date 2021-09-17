Milton Segarra resigning as CEO of Coastal Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, Milton Segarra announced that he will be resigning from his position as CEO of Coastal Mississippi on Friday.

His resignation takes effect on October 15, 2021. This announcement came hours after Thursday’s afternoon meeting came where he touted the positive aspects of Coastal Mississippi tourism efforts.

In a statement from Segarra, he said that he wanted to thank the team of incredibly talented and dedicated staff at Coastal Mississippi, who have worked tirelessly to promote this region as a destination.

“Together, we have achieved phenomenal successes despite any challenges we have faced,” said Segarra. “I would also like to thank each and every member of this community that has shown overwhelming kindness and support for myself and my family since the moment we moved to Coastal Mississippi.”

Segarra came to Coastal Mississippi in January 2018.

In 2019, he was chosen as one of Mississippi’s Top CEOs of 2019 by the Mississippi Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.