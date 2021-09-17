Hurricane Ida SNAP replacement benefit application deadline Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services is reminding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households in counties affected by Hurricane Ida of the deadline to apply for replacement benefits.

Counties that suffered food loss as the result of the storm have until Monday, Sept. 20, to request replacement benefits from The Household Statement of Food Loss Due to Hurricane Disaster, MDHS-EA-508.

Below are the counties that were affected by Hurricane Ida (Pine Belt counties listed in bold):

Adams County

Amite County

Calhoun County

Claiborne County

Copiah County

Covington County

Forrest County

Franklin County

Hancock County

Harrison County

Hinds County

Jackson County

Jefferson Davis County

Jones County

Lafayette County

Lamar County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Madison County

Marion County

Neshoba County

Oktibbeha County

Pearl River County

Perry County

Pike County

Quitman County

Rankin County

Scott County

Sharkey County

Simpson County

Smith County

Stone County

Sunflower County

Walthall County

Warren County

Wilkinson County

Yazoo County

More than $700,000 in replacement SNAP benefits have been provided to families in 39 Mississippi counties at this time.

“MDHS remains committed to assisting SNAP beneficiaries impacted by natural disaster in Mississippi,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “We are encouraged by the services that have already been provided by our county offices and encouraged all eligible beneficiaries to apply for their replacement benefits.”

SNAP households in the affected counties can apply for the replacement benefits through the MDHS website. The application may be submitted via the Economic Assistance document upload feature on the website, email or fax to your county worker.

If you need assistance with the application process, contact the Economic Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-948-3050.

