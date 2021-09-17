WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Big cats at National Zoo test positive for COVID

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - All the lions and tigers at the National Zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The big cats – six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers – are being treated with medication and are under close observation, according to the zoo’s website.

Animal keepers became suspicious last weekend when they observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy in several of the animals.

The zoo investigated but hasn’t been able to pinpoint the source of the infection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the use of a vaccine made specifically for zoo animals. The first round of inoculations for susceptible species will be made available in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just hours after giving a presentation touting the positive work of Coastal Mississippi, the...
Coastal Mississippi CEO resigns after four-hour executive session discussing his position
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Sate Epidemiologist Paul Byers said during a Friday...
72 unborn babies, 15 pregnant women have died during pandemic
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
For the second time in three weeks, residents of the River's Edge development in D'Iberville...
Floodwaters invade D’Iberville neighborhood
Joseph McLeod, 34 of Pascagoula, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to...
Prosecutor: High-ranking gang member pleads guilty to capital murder in death of Gautier man

Latest News

An Afghan inspects the damage at the Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept....
Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error
A weekend pro-Trump Capitol rally is raising security concerns after a DHS memo warned about...
DC on high alert for potential violence from Capitol rally
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
Authorities in George County are advising drivers not to take some of the smaller, rural roads...
Hwy. 26 traffic advised not to use smaller, rural roads as detours around road collapse
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden, world leaders push climate action, vow methane cuts