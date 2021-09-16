WLOX Careers
‘Your plan is disastrous and counterproductive’: Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch threatens legal action on Biden’s vaccine mandate

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, along with 23 other state attorneys general, threatened to pursue legal action if the Biden administration did not reverse the vaccine mandate.(AP/WLBT)
By Akim Powell
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Many state officials are now calling for action following President Biden’s vaccine mandate that affects more than 80 million unvaccinated Americans.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, along with 23 other state attorneys general, threatened to pursue legal action if the Biden administration did not reverse the vaccine mandate.

In a letter exclusively addressed to Biden, the AGs say the plan is likely to increase vaccine skepticism, saying that it “suggests that the vaccinated need protection from those who, for whatever personal reason, choose not to or cannot receive a COVID-19 shot” and “fails to recognize natural immunity.”

President Biden announced last week that all businesses with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly.

President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
The president is also requiring vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government. However, they have no option to test weekly.

The attorneys general also say that his plan is ‘disastrous and counterproductive.’

“From a policy perspective, this edict is unlikely to win hearts and minds,” said the AGs. “It will simply drive further skepticism. And at least some Americans will simply leave the job market instead of complying.”

They also say that the president has offered ‘flimsy legal arguments, contradictory statements, and threatening directives.’

“It is almost as if your goal is to sow division and distrust, rather than promote unity and the public’s health,” said the attorneys general.

At the end of the letter, they urged him to reconsider, what they say as an ‘unlawful and harmful plan’ and allow people to make their own decisions. And if he didn’t comply, they would seek every available legal action to hold him accountable.

If you’d like to read the full letter, click here.

