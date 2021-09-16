WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Mississippi leads in monoclonal antibody treatments, COVID-19 deaths per capita

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Sate Epidemiologist Paul Byers said during a Friday...
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Sate Epidemiologist Paul Byers said during a Friday news conference that a man infected with measles traveled from Tennessee through Mississippi from April 9 to April 11.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi health leaders are expected to discuss several COVID-19 related topics at a press briefing today.

The briefing comes as the state becomes the No. 1 state in COVID deaths per capita, and as it has become a leader in monoclonal antibody treatments.

The press conference begins at 2 p.m.

Click here to watch.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph McLeod, 34 of Pascagoula, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to...
Prosecutor: High-ranking gang member pleads guilty to capital murder in death of Gautier man
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Wreck GFX
Sheriff: Child hospitalized after getting hit by truck after school
For the second time in three weeks, residents of the River's Edge development in D'Iberville...
Floodwaters invade D’Iberville neighborhood
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37

Latest News

MSDH to give update on COVID-19 in Mississippi
The new site gives people an easy way to report suspected human trafficking, and find help for...
Mississippi launches website to fight human trafficking
Combined jackpots for Powerball, Mega Millions and Mississippi Match 5 is nearing $900 million.
Large jackpots continue to grow in 3 Mississippi lottery games
Abortion attorneys file brief with Supreme Court in Mississippi case
Abortion attorneys file brief with Supreme Court in Mississippi case