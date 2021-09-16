WATCH LIVE: Mississippi leads in monoclonal antibody treatments, COVID-19 deaths per capita

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi health leaders are expected to discuss several COVID-19 related topics at a press briefing today.

The briefing comes as the state becomes the No. 1 state in COVID deaths per capita, and as it has become a leader in monoclonal antibody treatments.

The press conference begins at 2 p.m.

Click here to watch.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.