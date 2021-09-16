Small changes to Cash Alley could yield big results in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Ocean Springs is in the middle of studying traffic and parking in the downtown area. And officials have already made a decision on a small change that could make a big difference.

Just like the rest of downtown, Cash Alley is congested and narrow.

“It’s been a concern for at least five or six years,” said Matt Stebly, Twisted Anchor Tattoo and Fine Art Gallery owner. “It’s a high traffic area. and the roads are big enough for some parts of downtown to allow two-way traffic and pedestrians.”

Stebly says making even a small portion of Cash Alley pedestrian-only is a good thing. The city plans to make it an artistic gathering spot that would enhance the business already there.

And that would lead to an idea Stebly has been suggesting for a long time.

“I’m a big advocate of king of turning in a chuck of downtown into one way, so I think this is a good step forward into making downtown Ocean Springs a lot safer for people that are visiting,” said Stebly.

He says one-way traffic is a big answer to the congestion everywhere.

“It’s safer. People have better parking,” said Stebly. “Pedestrians don’t have to worry about getting hit by a car. People that are driving don’t have to worry about losing a side mirror.”

As of now, there is no timetable yet as to when the street will be closed to vehicular traffic.

