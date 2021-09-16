Showers likely. Flood threat continues.
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A flood threat continues due to saturated ground. Showers will be likely for Thursday as the remnants of Nicholas, near south-central Louisiana continue to drift very slowly east with copious amounts of Gulf moisture continuing to stream into the area. Additional rain amounts of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. This will be in addition to a widespread 4 to 6 inches of rain that has already fallen during the last two days.