River flooding causes issues in Harrison County

By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - River levels in Harrison County have been falling, but not after another flooding event that has put residents and first responders into action mode.

On the Tchoutacabouffa River in D’Iberville, the river crested early Thursday but was still in flood. That concerns members of the D’Iberville Police Department, who made sure people were not driving around barricades posted along Lamey Bridge Rd.

“A lot of the issues we have when we put the barricades up are standing water or running water over the roadways which creates a hazard for vehicles going through,” said D’Iberville Police Department Captain Sherman Gaspard. “Our interest is keeping people safe for traffic. We advise people not to go through these barricades.”

Joe Lawson has lived here for more than 20 years, and he said they’ve already had to move five times this year already because of flooding.

“We had two floods in April, then, of course, the hurricane, and this one, and one other one I can’t remember,” Lawson said. “This isn’t as bad as the hurricane. We hope we don’t have anymore. You never know. That’s just river life. We may not get one for two years. This year we’ve had five.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

