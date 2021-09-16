Mississippi Gulf Coast preps for rivalry matchup with Pearl River

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -It’s rivalry week for Mississippi Gulf Coast as they get ready for Pearl River to come to town.

Mississippi Gulf Coast is finally back home in Perk after a long two weeks on the road. Both Pearl River and Gulf Coast are coming off of wins last week, Pearl River over Coahoma and Gulf Coast over Northeast

Thursday night’s game is the 99th meeting between the Bulldogs and Wildcats, with the Bulldogs the winners of the last three.

For Gulf Coast coaches and players, they say they’re not only excited to be back in their home stadium, but to also open up the home schedule with a rivalry game.

“You know, we’re always glad to play at home but I like it, I like rivalry games,” said head coach Jack Wright. “This is why you do this, this is why you coach football, this is why you play football to play in games like this. There’s a lot of public interest, there’s a lot of meaning for both sides. It’s important for both sides to get a win and to just adds to the excitement of it, the stress of it, the anxiety of it. But that’s why you do it.”

“You don’t have to get on the bus and go five hours. We’re at home and have a good energy, so we’re just going to come with it,” said running back and Picayune alum Cam Thomas. “Having a big game, having a big day, just doing good and doing well.”

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night in Perk, it’s also the annual white out game for Gulf Coast.

