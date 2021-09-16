Mike Guerrero reflects on 1,300 wins as manager

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Shuckers’ game against the Smokies was cancelled for the second straight day on Wednesday, postponing their return to MGM Park. Whenever they take the field next, it will be the first time at home since manager Mike Guerrero recorded his 1,300th career win as manager.

His track record, including his actual record and his player development history is undeniable. And after a huge milestone in his career, he says its all about being a leader for his guys.

“I just represent the achievement of all the players and all that the good coaches have done. Being able to represent them is fulfilling,” Guerrero said. “I’m just really glad that I’m able to represent all those guys.”

