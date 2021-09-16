WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mike Guerrero reflects on 1,300 wins as manager

By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Shuckers’ game against the Smokies was cancelled for the second straight day on Wednesday, postponing their return to MGM Park. Whenever they take the field next, it will be the first time at home since manager Mike Guerrero recorded his 1,300th career win as manager.

His track record, including his actual record and his player development history is undeniable. And after a huge milestone in his career, he says its all about being a leader for his guys.

“I just represent the achievement of all the players and all that the good coaches have done. Being able to represent them is fulfilling,” Guerrero said. “I’m just really glad that I’m able to represent all those guys.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal accident on East Pass Road involving three vehicles left one person dead and at least...
Victim identified in Pass Road wreck that injured two others
Joseph McLeod, 34 of Pascagoula, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to...
Prosecutor: High-ranking gang member pleads guilty to capital murder in death of Gautier man
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
10 AM Wednesday Tropical Depression Nicholas Update
Nicholas is barely moving, threatening heavy rain & flooding
Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse

Latest News

Mississippi Gulf Coast is set to host rival Pearl River on Thursday
Mississippi Gulf Coast preps for rivalry matchup with Pearl River
Mississippi Gulf Coast preps for rivalry matchup with Pearl River
Mississippi Gulf Coast preps for rivalry matchup with Pearl River
Mike Guerrero reflects on 1,300 wins as manager
Mike Guerrero reflects on 1,300 wins as manager
Trey Lowe awaits a snap against Grambling State
Will Hall, Southern Miss prepare to face ‘proud’ Troy program