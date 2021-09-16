WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules

LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard, the university has started to unenroll students for not following the COVID-19 vaccination rules.

In a tweet from Ballard, “the updated number since the White House meeting is 78 students remain not in compliance. The goal from the start has been to get everyone in compliance, but while the number has shrunk, those 78 are being contacted that they are being unenrolled from the university.”

In August of 2021 LSU President William Tate said students would have to show they were fully vaccinated by must show proof of their first vaccine dose by Sept. 10 and show proof of full vaccination by Oct. 15.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal accident on East Pass Road involving three vehicles left one person dead and at least...
Victim identified in Pass Road wreck that injured two others
10 AM Wednesday Tropical Depression Nicholas Update
Nicholas is barely moving, threatening heavy rain & flooding
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Joseph McLeod, 34 of Pascagoula, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to...
Prosecutor: High-ranking gang member pleads guilty to capital murder in death of Gautier man
Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse

Latest News

For the second time in three weeks, residents of the River's Edge development in D'Iberville...
Floodwaters invade D’Iberville neighborhood
Mississippi firefighters come to the aid of those affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Mississippi firefighters come to the aid of those affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Mississippi firefighters come to the aid of those affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Mississippi firefighters come to the aid of those affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
For the second time in three weeks, residents of the River's Edge development in D'Iberville...
Flood water takes over D'Iberville neighborhood