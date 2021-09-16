Floodwaters invade D’Iberville neighborhood

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - For the second time in three weeks, residents of the River’s Edge development in D’Iberville have watched floodwater take over their streets. Despite being along the Tchoutacabouffa, the flooding is from rain, not a rising river.

Vin Trinh is just a drone hobbyist, but he has become quite good at documenting his neighborhood’s flooding problems.

He only moved into his house on Hilliard Street in June. On Wednesday, he worried if his home would flood a second time.

“Sitting here watching the water rise, and in the last hour or two, the water went past halfway up my driveway, so I am pretty nervous, pretty nervous that this could be a repeat and flood my house again,” Trinh said.

Numerous houses flooded in heavy rain that fell in August after Hurricane Ida.

The water stayed out of houses Wednesday, but it did flood at least one car and threatened storage pods rented by neighbors who flooded in August.

Down the street, Abigail Babin was on the phone with her auto insurance company filing a claim.

“I was told I did not need flood insurance, renter’s insurance, of course, is not covering any of it either so... I never expected it to come up this far,” Babin said.

Babin is a renter, but all of the homeowners in the area we spoke with said they were told they did not need flood insurance because, despite being next to a river, the area is not in a flood zone.

“I purchased a home here; it was a non-flood zone, so most of the houses here, including myself, we didn’t have flood insurance,” Trihn said.

On Wednesday, the river wasn’t the problem. It was one of the neighborhood’s retention ponds that was overflowing into the streets. Residents aid the same problem existed when Ida hit. The river did rise, but they said it was the failing drainage that caused most of the damage.

“Because we were expecting in a non-flood zone all these drains would be able to handle it,” Trinh said.

Residents spoke out at a city council meeting last week about their problems, but they all said they didn’t find any sympathy at city hall.

“We’re just seeking help right now and it doesn’t seem like we’re getting any help at all,” Trinh said. “We’d like some help from the city, and especially we’re trying to get help from FEMA, but we’ve also been denied for assistance from FEMA, so we are looking for some help and for someone to come take a look at what’s happened here at River’s Edge.

Those that flooded during Ida are also waiting on state and federal disaster declarations that would qualify them for assistance in repairing their homes.

The process to have that disaster declaration could take several weeks as FEMA and MEMA evaluate each county’s damage claims.

