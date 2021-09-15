WLOX Careers
Will Hall, Southern Miss prepare to face ‘proud’ Troy program

By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss and Troy have squared off three times since the turn of the century, with two games going in favor of Southern Miss, including the last game back in 2019. But the Trojans have done their fair share of winning over the last five seasons, and have a head coach in Chip Lindsey who spent two years as Southern Miss’ offensive coordinator, and was on the Auburn staff that played in the 2013 national championship. That’s more than enough of a track record to have Will Hall’s utmost admiration.

“Their program is playing really well and they beat a good FCS team in Southern. They’re coming in here with their lives on the line, just like we did last week,” Hall said. “Their backs are against the wall. They’re a proud program like we are. They’ve won a lot of games in their past and we have a lot of respect for them.”

