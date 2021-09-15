‘We have been through so much hell,’ Homeowners scared as Nicholas threatens to further damage homes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weeks after Hurricane Ida, rainwater from Nicholas makes the holes in Shauntell Baughman’s Laplace home even more evident.

They didn’t have enough time to evacuate. So, they saw the damage happen in real-time during the storm.

Bowls and buckets now collect the rainwater from Nicholas, wet spots made way for mold, and despite repeated calls to agencies, adjusters, contractors, and charities, Baughman says help has yet to arrive.

“I don’t know what to do and I thought that’s what you had insurance for... When you have a mortgage, you pay insurance and I pay my mortgage and insurance every month on time,” she said. “We applied for the blue tarp and no one’s responded. It’s very dangerous, and it’s very scary, and if another storm hits this house, it is not gonna make it. It’s already really wet from all the seepage. I’m scared it’s going to cave in on our family, we’re really afraid anyone out there who can help us.”

She says they’re still waiting on funds from her insurance.

As the state’s insurance commissioner, Jim Donelon already issued a directive for insurers to pay their policyholders’ claims.

He says Louisianans will feel the impacts from Nicholas as well, but they only have one hurricane deductible per season.

“So file your claim. Whatever you claim on the first that you don’t get paid for will come off of the deductible for the second or third event that may come our way,” said Donelon.

“I’m scared to death because we have no way no funds to get anywhere,” said Baughman.

As she waits for any reprieve her company can give her, with weather again putting them in danger, she’s not sure how much longer they can wait.

“I’m in so much shock right now because I’m scared. We have been through so much hell,” said Baughman.

In an update from St. John parish, they say the Operation Blue Roof vehicle will be at the Walmart parking lot Wednesday, September 15th from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

