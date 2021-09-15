Sheriff: Child hospitalized after getting hit by truck after school

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County child is recovering after an accident after he got off the school bus Tuesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, a 12-year-old was hit by a truck on Edwin Ladner Road. The child got off the school bus and the bus left.

Peterson said the child was hit by the truck driving southbound while trying to cross the road.

The child was taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile with a possible broken leg and multiple cuts and scratches to the back, arms and legs.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was not charged with a crime.

