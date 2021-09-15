WLOX Careers
Roadways flooded in Pascagoula as rain continues to pour down

By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A number of roads in Jackson County flooded Tuesday morning.

Drivers near the intersection of Live Oak Avenue and Pascagoula Street in Pascagoula found the roadways engulfed with water, and some vehicles stalled.

Resident Devon Thompson was making his way home from work around noon when his vehicle broke down.

“It just killed my whole truck,” he said. “That pretty much killed the day right there.”

A bit south near Town and Country Storage, Tori Patterson was on her way home from class.

“Normally my car can make it through pretty much anything,” she said. “But it just started sucking in water, smoking and turned off. So hopefully I can save my car because I don’t know what I’m gonna do without it.”

Tori Patterson is a student at the Jackson County campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. A representative there says all classes remained in session, despite the downpour.

“I was hoping they would cancel class because everything was flooded out, and they did not, so I’m on my way back from class, and here I am stuck,” said Patterson.

Patterson’s new neighbor Andrew Noorman showed up to help with the tow.

“I’m just blessed to be able to help her out during this time,” he said. “I actually moved from Michigan a week ago, so this is my first experience here with this type of weather.”

And though a little unprepared, he was ready to lend a hand.

“I think rain boots are probably a necessity I see here in Mississippi,” Noorman said.

Market Street, along with 15 other streets were also flooded. Fortunately, no major issues have been reported, according to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs.

