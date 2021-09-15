PRCC previews rivalry match-up with MGCCC

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River and Mississippi Gulf Coast are set to square off Thursday evening in Perkinston, the home opener for the Bulldogs and the second straight road game for the Wildcats.

PRCC rushed for over 200 yards last week against Coahoma, and held the Tigers to one of 14 on third down conversions, an all-around performance and a much-needed bounce-back victory ahead of the big match-up.

While this rivalry’s presence and history cannot be denied, head coach Seth Smith and his squad are simply focused on the task at hand and controlling what they can control.

“For us as a team, honestly, we have to approach it like we approach any other team we play,” Smith said. “The reality is, we’re playing the best team in the country. But we’re going to go in, play as hard as we can play, execute, and see if we can give ourselves a chance.”

“We really have to build on last week,” quarterback and Pass Christian alum Dustin Allison said. “Even though we had a good game, we still had errors that we can adjust and do better this week.”

“No matter how well you execute, there’s always something you can get better at,” wide receiver and Hancock alum Jordan Foushee said. “The little things matter. We have to be as ready as we’ll ever be. If we’re not, it’ll hit us in the mouth.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.