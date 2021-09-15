WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Periods of heavy rain. Flooding rain likely. Tornadoes possible.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heavy rain has already arrived to start the day. Expect periods of heavy rain with breezy wind to continue for much of today and tonight. Flooding rain is likely and we remain under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday. Continue to monitor the latest updates and be prepared to take action should any Flash Flood Warnings be issued. These heavy rains are associated with Nicholas, a weakening tropical depression crawling eastward from Texas to Louisiana. Much of South Mississippi will likely see rain amounts around six inches through Thursday. However, rain totals up to around ten inches can’t be ruled out in some spots. Will the rain stop after today? Probably not. Nicholas’s circulation or whatever is leftover from it will linger to our west through the weekend. So, the bad news is that that will keep us under day after day of high rain chances. But, the good news is that after today, the rain should not be as consistent, as widespread, and as heavy which should help our flood threat to decrease somewhat but not completely.

Most Read

A fatal accident on East Pass Road involving three vehicles left one person dead and at least...
Victim identified in Pass Road wreck that injured two others
10 PM Tropical Depression Nicholas Update
Nicholas crawling slowly eastward, threatening heavy rain & flooding
Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
Joseph Michael Rohrbacker, 30, is charged with capital murder in the Feb. 1 shooting that...
Suspect accused of killing Hancock County deputy pleads not guilty
Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found on the beach Monday in Gulfport.
Body found on Gulfport beach

Latest News

10 PM Tropical Depression Nicholas Update
Nicholas crawling slowly eastward, threatening heavy rain & flooding
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Nicholas may bring flooding rain through Thursday.
More rain expected tonight through Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect.
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Rainy so far today. Heavier downpours by tomorrow. Flood threat through Thursday.