On and off rain continues. Flash Flood Watch in effect.

Heavy rain from Tropical Depression Nicholas has caused quite a bit of flooding today. On and off showers will continue through the afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours will be possible, and we can’t rule out a few spin-up tornadoes. All of South Mississippi remains under a Flash Flood Watch. Take it slow if you have to be out today! A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect for Hancock and Harrison Counties until Thursday morning. Tides may be 1-2′ higher than normal. We will be coming up on high tide early Thursday morning.

Showers are likely overnight tonight, and we have a good chance for more showers on Thursday and Friday. Thanks to the rain and cloud cover, high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 80s. Saturday and Sunday will feature another chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

There are three other areas in the tropics that we’re watching for development. There are two tropical waves moving off of the coast of Africa. It’s too early to know if those will impact the U.S. or not. There is also a disturbance near the Bahamas that could become a tropical system. It is expected to move north, and the East Coast should watch closely. It is not a threat to the Gulf.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.