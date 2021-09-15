WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

On and off rain continues. Flash Flood Watch in effect.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heavy rain from Tropical Depression Nicholas has caused quite a bit of flooding today. On and off showers will continue through the afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours will be possible, and we can’t rule out a few spin-up tornadoes. All of South Mississippi remains under a Flash Flood Watch. Take it slow if you have to be out today! A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect for Hancock and Harrison Counties until Thursday morning. Tides may be 1-2′ higher than normal. We will be coming up on high tide early Thursday morning.

Showers are likely overnight tonight, and we have a good chance for more showers on Thursday and Friday. Thanks to the rain and cloud cover, high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 80s. Saturday and Sunday will feature another chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

There are three other areas in the tropics that we’re watching for development. There are two tropical waves moving off of the coast of Africa. It’s too early to know if those will impact the U.S. or not. There is also a disturbance near the Bahamas that could become a tropical system. It is expected to move north, and the East Coast should watch closely. It is not a threat to the Gulf.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal accident on East Pass Road involving three vehicles left one person dead and at least...
Victim identified in Pass Road wreck that injured two others
10 PM Tropical Depression Nicholas Update
Nicholas crawling slowly eastward, threatening heavy rain & flooding
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
Joseph Michael Rohrbacker, 30, is charged with capital murder in the Feb. 1 shooting that...
Suspect accused of killing Hancock County deputy pleads not guilty

Latest News

Flash Flood Watch continues. On and off showers expected today.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Rivers are on the rise.
South Mississippi river flooding forecasts
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Periods of heavy rain. Flooding rain likely. Tornadoes possible.
10 PM Tropical Depression Nicholas Update
Nicholas crawling slowly eastward, threatening heavy rain & flooding