Nicholas is barely moving, threatening heavy rain & flooding

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Depression Nicholas will continue to bring more rain to South Mississippi today. There have been several Flash Flood Warnings Wednesday morning, and some heavy downpours are possible through the rest of the day.

10 AM Wednesday Tropical Depression Nicholas Update (WLOX)

We are under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday. You should monitor the latest updates and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Many areas of South Mississippi have seen 3-7″ of rain over the past two days. Any additional heavy rain could lead to flooding. Slowly moving rain bands could also increase our flooding threat. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out on Wednesday.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for South Mississippi (WLOX)

A Coastal Flood Advisory is also be in effect for Hancock and Harrison County until Thursday morning. Coastal flooding in low lying areas is possible, and tides may be 1-2 feet higher than normal.

Coastal Flood Advisory for South Mississippi through Thursday (WLOX)

Some of our area rivers will also rise through the rest of the week. For a look at the current forecast for our local rivers, click here.

