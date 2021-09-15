WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Nicholas is barely moving, threatening heavy rain & flooding

A flood threat continues through Thursday
By Taylor Graham, Eric Jeansonne and Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Depression Nicholas will continue to bring more rain to South Mississippi today. There have been several Flash Flood Warnings Wednesday morning, and some heavy downpours are possible through the rest of the day.

10 AM Wednesday Tropical Depression Nicholas Update
10 AM Wednesday Tropical Depression Nicholas Update(WLOX)

We are under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday. You should monitor the latest updates and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Many areas of South Mississippi have seen 3-7″ of rain over the past two days. Any additional heavy rain could lead to flooding. Slowly moving rain bands could also increase our flooding threat. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out on Wednesday.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for South Mississippi
Flash Flood Watch in effect for South Mississippi(WLOX)

A Coastal Flood Advisory is also be in effect for Hancock and Harrison County until Thursday morning. Coastal flooding in low lying areas is possible, and tides may be 1-2 feet higher than normal.

Coastal Flood Advisory for South Mississippi through Thursday
Coastal Flood Advisory for South Mississippi through Thursday(WLOX)

Some of our area rivers will also rise through the rest of the week. For a look at the current forecast for our local rivers, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal accident on East Pass Road involving three vehicles left one person dead and at least...
Victim identified in Pass Road wreck that injured two others
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
Joseph Michael Rohrbacker, 30, is charged with capital murder in the Feb. 1 shooting that...
Suspect accused of killing Hancock County deputy pleads not guilty

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
On and off rain continues. Flash Flood Watch in effect.
Flash Flood Watch continues. On and off showers expected today.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Rivers are on the rise.
South Mississippi river flooding forecasts
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Periods of heavy rain. Flooding rain likely. Tornadoes possible.