Residents in Biloxi neighborhood see worst flooding in five years

Joel Stevenson waits for the floodwaters from Nicolas to recede Wednesday morning so he can go...
Joel Stevenson waits for the floodwaters from Nicolas to recede Wednesday morning so he can go to work. He said this was the worst flooding on Lackland Drive in Biloxi that he's seen in five years.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joel Stevenson has seen this movie before. And, all he can do is wait for the rain to stop and the water to recede so he can go to work.

“We’ve had to do that before,” he said. “We’ve had to wait to take the kids to school before. So, it’s definitely not the first time we’ve had to do this on this road.”

But this is the worst he’s seen in five years on his street, Lackland Drive, which is just west of Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. The drainage system is overwhelmed.

“When the rains really hard like this, the water gets up and it normally goes away within 30 minutes,” Stevenson said. “Today it’s been almost two hours.”

And he just wishes others had the patience that he has developed.

“They tells us all the time if you see water, turn around, don’t drown,” he said. “Well, didn’t this time. We had a car flood out, cars pushing water in other people’s houses. Just when you see water on the road, be cautious. Don’t flood somebody else’s property out.”

The flooded car was that of Holly Dinardo. She has only been a residence since July. The floodwaters caught her surprise, and her car didn’t make it through.

“I had no idea that the flooding was this bad on the street that I live on,” she said. “And, when I made the turn off Popp’s Ferry Road onto North Country Club, that was it. It was already flooded and I was doomed I guess.”

She said a heads up would have been nice.

“I don’t know, I guess when people move to certain areas maybe that needs to be part of the disclosure that this is a flood-prone area,” Dinardo said.

But, she’s taking it all in stride.

“I guess it’s just part of living in the South,” she said. “I’d rather deal with this than ice storms.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

