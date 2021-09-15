WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gautier gets first look at future Town Center Amphitheater, Songwriters Performing Arts Center

By Chancelor Winn and Lindsay Knowles
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time, Gautier unveiled renderings of the Town Center’s amphitheater at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The plans lay out a versatile design that will allow the Town Center to host a variety of events. Throughout the design process, architect John Stolarski says the architectural firm constantly collaborated with city leaders.

“We worked with the city hand-in-hand to design this to be flexible so that we could use this as a park and also as a music venue,” said Stolarski.

Construction on Gautier's new amphitheater is set to begin in early 2022.
Construction on Gautier's new amphitheater is set to begin in early 2022.(Allred Stolarski Architects)

The main focus of the amphitheater is bringing in musical acts. With that in mind, the space is designed to be a park that will be open to the public most of the time but be able to become an enclosed ticket venue, said the architect. It will feature a large shade structure and a turf lawn seating area that can house 1,250 seats in the front with standing room in a common grass area in the back.

Gautier's new amphitheater has been designed with the capability of hosting large national acts.
Gautier's new amphitheater has been designed with the capability of hosting large national acts.(Allred Stolarski Architects)

To help with that, Gautier City Manager, Paula Yancey says the city received input from a concert promoter.

“The promoter has heavily weighed in on the design, the things we included,” said Yancey. “We really relied on him because we wanted to make sure that when we built it, we built it for national acts.”

A consultant that helped design similar venues was also brought in to further ensure the design of the amphitheater would be successful. Stolarski says their experience helped lead the design in the right direction.

“They designed venues this size and much larger,” said Stolarski. “It helps the city because you get the benefits of their lessons learned so they have the expertise to bring in so we know exactly what to do and get it right on the first try.”

The park will also have a concession area for multiple food trucks, as well as a large movie screen for community movie nights. In addition, the main entrance to the park has been designed to create a “front door” to Gautier, welcoming people to the city.

The amphitheater is in the schematic design phase and plans on opening bids to contractors this fall with the hopes of beginning construction in early 2022. The current estimate for construction is set to run between $2.5 to $3.5 million.

The Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center will feature indoor and outdoor space.
The Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center will feature indoor and outdoor space.(Allred Stolarski Architects)
The Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center will have indoor and outdoor space.
The Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center will have indoor and outdoor space.(Allred Stolarski Architects)

Discussions are also being had regarding the design of the Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center, which is also slated to be built in Gautier’s Town Center. That project is still in its conceptual design phase and will most likely not open up for bids until after the new year.

Gautier is working with the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance to provide a cultural/education facility that will be home to the Mississippi Songwriters Festival.

The proposed space is set to be around 10,000 square feet with an indoor/outdoor covered space for small performances. It will also include a fully functional recording studio, as well as classroom space to help the organization and other community groups.

Watch the videos below to see the full renderings of the Town Commons Amphitheater and the Songwriters Performing Arts Center:

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal accident on East Pass Road involving three vehicles left one person dead and at least...
Victim identified in Pass Road wreck that injured two others
10 PM Tropical Depression Nicholas Update
Nicholas crawling slowly eastward, threatening heavy rain & flooding
Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Joseph Michael Rohrbacker, 30, is charged with capital murder in the Feb. 1 shooting that...
Suspect accused of killing Hancock County deputy pleads not guilty

Latest News

Included among the improvements coming to West Biloxi's infrastructure will be a new water tank...
West Biloxi to see water, sewer improvements over next few years
The Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center
VIDEO: First look at renderings for Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center in Gautier
VIDEO: Full design rendering of Gautier Town Center amphitheater
VIDEO: Full design rendering of Gautier Town Center amphitheater
Concerned parent Shawn Stephens addresses the Pass Christian School Board to ask them if...
Concerned parents question school district on vaccine mandates, mask policy