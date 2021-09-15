Concerned parents question school district on vaccine mandates, mask policy

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Weeks into the new school year, parents across the Coast are still raising concerns with school districts over COVID-19 policies and precautions.

At the Pass Christian School Board meeting, public comments were heard from a parent concerned over vaccine mandates. Another questioned if masks are still necessary.

“I am not here to attack the school district. I am not here to attack the students, but I am here to question anything to do with the vaccine being mandated,” said Shawn Stephens.

Stephens is the parent of a senior at Pass Christian High and was hopeful this year would be different than last year, where COVID policies and precautions killed many senior year traditions. Now, he is concerned that vaccines could one day be mandated for students and wanted to know if conversations were taking place between the district and state health officials.

He addressed the school board for several minutes, presenting his research on the vaccine and the virus.

“I am going to ask the board for transparency. Is Dr. Dobbs recommending this? Because the CDC is now for all children over 12. Is there any pressure, are there things being discussed that the parents should be informed about?” asked Stephens.

Trent Jeffries is the father of a third grader in the district. He also expressed concerns over students still being required by the district to wear masks, saying they give his child headaches.

“Y’all do play a big part in our kids’ lives but we are the ones that birth them. We are the ones that clothe them, feed them when they get home. We tell them what to eat and everything they need to do when it comes to basic life. So I feel like we should have that option to choose if we want them to wear a mask or not at school,” said Jeffries.

The Pass Christian School Board voted to implement a mask mandate for all teachers and students prior to the start of the school year, and while these comments were made at the meeting. The school board held no discussions on COVID-19 related policies Tuesday night.

