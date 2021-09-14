WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school

The school says it cannot allow the barking behavior.
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.(WEAU)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - It’s been a “ruff” start to the year at Camp Ernst Middle School in the Boone County School District.

A school spokesperson took to Facebook this week to sound off about students... barking.

The spokesperson notes an uptick in TikTok trends such as challenges that encourage kids to destroy soap dispensers in bathrooms.

This one, apparently, has students making “animal noises toward each other, specifically barking.”

The spokesperson also asks parents for help regarding clothing items the trend has inspired.

“We are noticing kids wearing items that are not school-appropriate such as collars (they do not appear to be choker necklaces), leather straps with spikes which can be a safety concern,” the spokesperson wrote.

The school says it cannot allow the barking behavior.

“We do not want to discourage or thwart our students creativity or individualism; we respect our students as individuals. However, we promote a safe and healthy culture where ALL kids feel comfortable. The well-being of our students and staff are our number one priority,” the spokesperson wrote.

Parents, We want to make you aware of some observations we have made this year regarding some behaviors and trends we...

Posted by Camp Ernst Middle School - CEMS - #CEMSBlazers on Sunday, September 12, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal accident on East Pass Road involving three vehicles left one person dead and at least...
Victim identified in Pass Road wreck that injured two others
10 AM Wednesday Tropical Depression Nicholas Update
Nicholas is barely moving, threatening heavy rain & flooding
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
Joseph Michael Rohrbacker, 30, is charged with capital murder in the Feb. 1 shooting that...
Suspect accused of killing Hancock County deputy pleads not guilty

Latest News

Joel Stevenson waits for the floodwaters from Nicolas to recede Wednesday morning so he can go...
Residents in Biloxi neighborhood see worst flooding in five years
Joseph McLeod, 34 of Pascagoula, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to...
Prosecutor: High-ranking gang member pleads guilty to capital murder in death of Gautier man
Wreck GFX
Sheriff: Child hospitalized after getting hit by truck after school
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
10 AM Wednesday Tropical Depression Nicholas Update
Nicholas is barely moving, threatening heavy rain & flooding