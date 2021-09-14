WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas placed on reserve/COVID list

Michael Thomas is now on the reserve/Covid list.
Michael Thomas is now on the reserve/Covid list.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on the reserve/COVID list.

Thomas hasn’t played yet this season and was already on the PUP list with an injury, which will keep him out at least the first six weeks of the season.

The Saints are reportedly dealing with some COVID issues within the coaching staff as well, where five assistant coaches tested positive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found on the beach Monday in Gulfport.
Body found on Gulfport beach
A fatal accident on East Pass Road involving three vehicles left one person dead and at least...
Victim identified in Pass Road wreck that injured two others
Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
10 PM Tropical Depression Nicholas Update
Nicholas crawling slowly eastward, threatening heavy rain & flooding
A utility worker is dead after a suspected drunk driver struck him in the roadway, according to...
Police: Utility worker struck, killed by drunk driver in Slidell

Latest News

Demario Davis and the Saints meet up with the Packers in Jacksonville. (Source: Edwin Goode)
Winston, Saints, overcome displacement, pound Packers 38-3
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches in the second half of an NFL preseason...
Sean Payton says Taysom Hill will not be gameday backup
Sean Payton says Taysom Hill will not be gameday backup
Sean Payton says Taysom Hill will not be gameday backup
Saints ‘focused’ as they kick off week one practice
Saints ‘focused’ as they kick off week one practice