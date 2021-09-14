WLOX Careers
Rep. AOC wears ‘Tax the Rich’ dress to Met Gala

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turned heads Monday night at the Met Gala in New York by wearing a politically-charged dress.

The solid white gown featured the words “Tax the Rich” scrawled in large, red letters.

Though Met Gala attendees often choose eye-popping designs for the event, Ocasio-Cortez’s message was seen as bold for a room filled with some of the wealthiest Americans.

Aurora James, who designed the dress, says a lot of thought went into it.

“The Met Gala obviously is one of the most exclusive events in the world, and we wanted to come and deliver a message,” James said. “And I think when we talk about inclusion and gaining access to closed rooms for people of color, when you finally get a seat at the table, you have to decide what the message is that you want to deliver.

“And I think for the congresswoman, I think for myself, economic equality and economic justice was sort of top of mind. And ‘Tax the Rich’ was really what we settled on.”

Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t the only lawmaker who used fashion to make a statement.

Fellow Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney wore a dress with the words “Equal Rights for Women” on it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wore a dress that read 'Tax the Rich' to the Met Gala on...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wore a dress that read 'Tax the Rich' to the Met Gala on Monday.(Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Instagram via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

