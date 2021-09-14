Nicholas may bring flooding rain through Thursday.

Nicholas was downgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday, but it’s going to bring plenty of rain to the Gulf Coast. We’ll see more rain tonight in South Mississippi, and it will be heavy at times. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Thursday.

Nicholas is going to slowly move eastward over the next few days. More rain is expected overnight tonight through Wednesday afternoon. There is also a chance for a few spin-up tornadoes on Wednesday. Heavy downpours are possible, and these could lead to flash flooding. Take it slow if you have to be out and about! We may see more rain linger into Thursday morning. A Coastal Flood Advisory will also be in effect for Hancock and Harrison Counties through Thursday morning. Tides will be running 1-2′ higher than normal.

By the end of the Thursday, many areas will have picked up 5-10″ of rain. Locally higher amounts can’t be ruled out. Some lingering moisture will stick around on Friday and Saturday. We’ll keep a chance for scattered showers and storms.

