Nicholas crawling slowly eastward, threatening heavy rain & flooding
A significant flood threat continues through Thursday
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Nicholas made landfall overnight in Texas late Monday as a category one hurricane. It was downgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday morning and is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves east over Louisiana. Now that Nicholas is inland, the storm’s main threat to the region will be heavy rain and flooding.
We are under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday. You should monitor the latest updates and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Up to about six inches of rainfall are expected over parts of South Mississippi through Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to occur today through Wednesday. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out by Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.