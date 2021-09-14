Nicholas crawling slowly eastward, threatening heavy rain & flooding

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Nicholas made landfall overnight in Texas late Monday as a category one hurricane. It was downgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday morning and is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves east over Louisiana. Now that Nicholas is inland, the storm’s main threat to the region will be heavy rain and flooding.

We are under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday. You should monitor the latest updates and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Up to about six inches of rainfall are expected over parts of South Mississippi through Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to occur today through Wednesday. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out by Wednesday.

12pm Tuesday: Will we see tornadoes and coastal flooding? Those threats can't be ruled out. But, heavy rain and flooding is still South MS's greatest threat to life & property through Thursday. #MSwx @WLOX



Latest forecast: https://t.co/E3uEWxG5jK pic.twitter.com/DFIJG8Dps4 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 14, 2021

#Nicholas made landfall last night and was 2021's seventh named storm to hit the Gulf Coast.



Last year had 10 named storms hit the Gulf Coast thru November. pic.twitter.com/RmMqOvMTB9 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 14, 2021

9-14-2021 wlox Tuesday 11am Nicholas update (WLOX)

9-14-2021 wlox Tuesday 11am Nicholas update (WLOX)

9-14-2021 wlox Tuesday 11am Nicholas update (WLOX)

9-14-2021 wlox Tuesday 11am Nicholas update (WLOX)

9-14-2021 wlox Tuesday 11am Nicholas update (WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.