WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19

Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for chemotherapy.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Jeff Bridges shared some good news on Monday. His cancer is in remission, and he survived a bout of COVID-19 earlier this year.

The 71-year-old has been battling lymphoma for nearly a year.

In a new blog posted to Bridges’ website, “The Big Lebowski” star said his mass has shrunk to the size of a marble.

However, he said having COVID-19 made his cancer look like “a piece of cake.”

Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for chemotherapy. He ended up being hospitalized for five weeks.

Bridges credits the vaccine for improving his COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms.

He said he is “feeling much better,” and he was recently able to walk his daughter Hayley down the aisle on her wedding day without needing oxygen.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found on the beach Monday in Gulfport.
Body found on Gulfport beach
Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
Walmart Supercenters, among the six southern counties, suspended pick and delivery at impacted...
Many Gulf Coast Walmart Supercenters temporarily suspend pickup, delivery services
Up to about six inches of rainfall are expected over parts of South Mississippi through...
Hurricane Nicholas hits Texas as Category One. Flash flood watch in effect for parts of South MS.
A utility worker is dead after a suspected drunk driver struck him in the roadway, according to...
Police: Utility worker struck, killed by drunk driver in Slidell

Latest News

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Damage at Stanley’s General Store, heavy winds, rain seen in Matagorda, Texas, Monday. (Source:...
Strong winds from TS Nicholas damages gas station in Texas
Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse