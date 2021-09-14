WLOX Careers
Jackson County’s budget for FY2022 includes lower millage rates, pay raises, upgrades to roads, parks

The Board of Supervisors voted Monday to approve the $165 million budget for FY2022.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Board of Supervisors passed a $165 million budget Monday that will bring several improvements to the county.

Among the upgrades citizens can expect to see include improvements to parks and roads, as well as a lower millage rate.

“Anytime you can reduce taxes, it’s something you need to try to do,” said Board President Troy Ross. “And this year, we were able to reduce millage by one mil. That’s not a tremendous amount, but every bit of reduction helps.”

Ross said some residents may even see a decrease in taxes.

“We’ve reduced the millage but if your value has gone up 20 percent, that millage reduction is still going to lead to a higher tax bill,” he explained. “But there’s some areas, if your over 65 or 66 and you’re already on the tax exemption plan, your taxes will actually go down.”

Also included in the new budget is a three percent pay raise for county employees and $1.2 million allotted to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for 10 new vehicles and a new crime lab. An additional $1.9 million will go towards the county’s road budget to be used for drainage improvements.

Maintenance and upgrades on county parks is also included in the FY2022 budget, including a facelift for the gazebo at Inner Harbor Park in Ocean Springs.

The budget is for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins Oct. 1, 2021.

