WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hancock County helping with Ida recovery operations

Despite the rain and low clouds, it's business as usual at Stennis International Airport. On...
Despite the rain and low clouds, it's business as usual at Stennis International Airport. On the main tarmac, they've got their day-to-day operations happening. At the north end of the runway, you've got Petroleum Helicopters Inc, a Louisiana-based business that had to relocate after Hurricane Ida.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite the rain and low clouds, it’s business as usual at Stennis International Airport.

On the main tarmac, they’ve got their day-to-day operations happening. At the north end of the runway, you’ve got Petroleum Helicopters Inc., a Louisiana-based business that had to relocate after Hurricane Ida. PHI flies oil rig and gas rig employees to and from the platforms.

“At Stennis, we’ve been getting a lot of planes coming through with equipment, personnel and supplies to help with the recovery,” said Jace Ponder, communications director for the Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission. “Last week a C-130 was here from the Coast Guard. They were unloading the plane and transferring cargo to a truck that was headed to South Louisiana. We’ve got lots of hangar space and ramp space available for some of the aircraft, so we feel like we have a duty to our neighbors and make that available to our customers so they can recover from Ida.”

Over at Port Bienville, they’re using the extensive rail production line to deliver rock and gravel.

“We’ve had barges come in, we’ve had rail cars come in filled with rock and gravel so that they could replace and repair areas that were washed out, or where the ties in those areas were knocked out,” Ponder added. “What that does is keep freight moving and some trucks off the road so that cars and traffic can flow easier on the interstate, and it’s also more efficient to ship by rail.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found on the beach Monday in Gulfport.
Body found on Gulfport beach
Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
A fatal accident on East Pass Road involving three vehicles left one person dead and at least...
One dead, 2 injured in Pass Road accident
9-14-2021 wlox Tuesday 11am Nicholas update
Nicholas crawling slowly eastward, threatening heavy rain & flooding
A utility worker is dead after a suspected drunk driver struck him in the roadway, according to...
Police: Utility worker struck, killed by drunk driver in Slidell

Latest News

Mississippi alcohol sales reportedly outpaced nation during pandemic
At Forte Seafood in Pass Christian, they say ever since Hurricane Ida came through, the white...
Shrimp season in state of flux thanks to storms, heavy rains
At Forte Seafood in Pass Christian, they say ever since Hurricane Ida came through, the white...
Shrimp season in state of flux thanks to storms, heavy rains
Walmart Supercenters, among the six southern counties, suspended pick and delivery at impacted...
Many Gulf Coast Walmart Supercenters temporarily suspend pickup, delivery services