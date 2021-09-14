WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Free legal clinic happening Thursday in Gulfport

The Mississippi Center for Justice is offering expungement of criminal record services,...
The Mississippi Center for Justice is offering expungement of criminal record services, foreclosure prevention services, and free financial literacy information.(KTVF)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi residents will have a chance to get free legal advice in Gulfport Thursday.

The Mississippi Center for Justice is offering expungement of criminal record services, foreclosure prevention services, and free financial literacy information.

The event will be held at the Knight Nonprofit Center on Seaway Road from 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

For foreclosure prevention services, please bring your most current mortgage statement.

For felony expungement, please provide indictments, sentencing orders and discharge orders. Bring an abstract of the court record for misdemeanor expungement.

Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, call 662-577-4527 or 769-230-2830.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found on the beach Monday in Gulfport.
Body found on Gulfport beach
Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
UPDATE: 39-year-old man identified after drowning in Biloxi Bay
Highway 26 in George County collapsed Aug. 30, 2021, following heavy rain due to Hurricane Ida....
Third person dies after George County highway collapse
4 PM Monday Tropical Storm Nicholas Update
Nicholas to hit Texas tonight. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.
Walmart Supercenters, among the six southern counties, suspended pick and delivery at impacted...
Many Gulf Coast Walmart Supercenters temporarily suspend pickup, delivery services

Latest News

Hurricane Ida Relief
South Mississippi first responders bring hurricane relief to LaPlace
The mother and her 16-year-old daughter were in one of the seven vehicles that crashed after...
Third person dies after George County highway collapse
Weeks of planning led to a team of volunteers to serve the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Department...
One Coast Relief Drive brings aid to Louisiana
Jackson County supervisors approved the $165 million Fiscal Year 2022 budget which includes a...
LIVE REPORT: Jackson County approves budget, lowers tax rate