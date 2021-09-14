Free legal clinic happening Thursday in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi residents will have a chance to get free legal advice in Gulfport Thursday.

The Mississippi Center for Justice is offering expungement of criminal record services, foreclosure prevention services, and free financial literacy information.

The event will be held at the Knight Nonprofit Center on Seaway Road from 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

For foreclosure prevention services, please bring your most current mortgage statement.

For felony expungement, please provide indictments, sentencing orders and discharge orders. Bring an abstract of the court record for misdemeanor expungement.

Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, call 662-577-4527 or 769-230-2830.

