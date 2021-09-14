WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37

‘An unforgettable smile’
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2013. The Panthers won 17-13. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)(Bob Leverone | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, died at age 37.

Haralson is a native of Flora, Mississippi, who went on to play nine years in the NFL. He played high school ball at Madison Central before going to college at the University of Tennessee. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

He was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. It’s unclear what the cause was.

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years after his retirement.

Former teammate Cameron Jordan tweeted his condolences, and the Saints also issued a statement on his passing.

Haralson recorded 28 sacks and three forced fumbles across his NFL career, playing in more than 100 games.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal accident on East Pass Road involving three vehicles left one person dead and at least...
Victim identified in Pass Road wreck that injured two others
10 PM Tropical Depression Nicholas Update
Nicholas crawling slowly eastward, threatening heavy rain & flooding
Amanda Williams, pictured left, with her daughter 16-year-old daughter Emily
‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Joseph Michael Rohrbacker, 30, is charged with capital murder in the Feb. 1 shooting that...
Suspect accused of killing Hancock County deputy pleads not guilty

Latest News

Trey Lowe awaits a snap against Grambling State
Will Hall, Southern Miss prepare to face ‘proud’ Troy program
Will Hall, Southern Miss prepare to face ‘proud’ Troy program
Will Hall, Southern Miss prepare to face ‘proud’ Troy program
PRCC previews rivalry match-up with MGCCC
PRCC previews rivalry match-up with MGCCC
Pearl River gets fired up before its season opener against Mississippi Delta
PRCC previews rivalry match-up with MGCCC
Michael Thomas is now on the reserve/Covid list.
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas placed on reserve/COVID list