Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
‘An unforgettable smile’
FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, died at age 37.
Haralson is a native of Flora, Mississippi, who went on to play nine years in the NFL. He played high school ball at Madison Central before going to college at the University of Tennessee. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.
He was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.
The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. It’s unclear what the cause was.
Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years after his retirement.
Former teammate Cameron Jordan tweeted his condolences, and the Saints also issued a statement on his passing.
Haralson recorded 28 sacks and three forced fumbles across his NFL career, playing in more than 100 games.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.