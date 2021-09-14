Flash flood watch in effect. Heavy downpours possible through Thursday.

We are under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday. You should monitor the latest updates and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Nicholas is forecast to move east over Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday as a tropical depression, bringing with it heavy rain and flooding concerns to the region. Up to about six inches of rainfall are expected over parts of South Mississippi through Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to occur today through Wednesday.