East Pass Road closed while Gulfport Police investigate fatal accident

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A portion of Pass Road in Gulfport is closed to traffic as authorities investigate a fatal three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened Tuesday just before 8am on East Pass Road. One person died after being ejected from one of the vehicles and at least one other person was taken to the hospital with injuries, confirmed Sgt. Jason Ducre with Gulfport Police Department.

Both east- and westbound lanes are shut down on Pass Road from Oakleigh Avenue to Lindh Road. Traffic is being re-routed at Debuys Road and Police estimate it could be closed up to an hour with an accident reconstruction team investigates the crash and clears the scene.

Of the three vehicles, two have heavy damage, said Ducre. One person was ejected and taken to the hospital in stable but serious condition.

The name of the victim will not be released until the family is notified. No descriptions of the vehicles involved were released by authorities either. We will update this story once we know more.

