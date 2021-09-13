WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Winston, Saints, overcome displacement, pound Packers 38-3

Demario Davis and the Saints meet up with the Packers in Jacksonville. (Source: Edwin Goode)
Demario Davis and the Saints meet up with the Packers in Jacksonville. (Source: Edwin Goode)(Edwin Goode)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (AP) -Jameis Winston passed for five touchdowns, New Orleans intercepted reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers twice, and the Saints kicked off the post-Drew Brees era with a strikingly dominant opening 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The game was originally scheduled for the Superdome but was moved while the New Orleans area continues cleanup from Hurricane Ida.

Winston was 14 of 20 for 148 yards without an interception and the Saints rushed for 171 yards.

Two of Winston’s TDs went to tight end Juwan Johnson.

Winston also threw deep to Deonte Harris for a 55-yard TD.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
UPDATE: 39-year-old man identified after drowning in Biloxi Bay
Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi...
Biloxi man arrested in connection to father’s disappearance, death
10 AM Sunday Tropical Storm Nicholas Forecast
Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf
Vinet Williams Moore, 41, is now facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting...
Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting his wife in St. Martin
Is one negative COVID test enough?
Is one negative COVID test enough?

Latest News

After a close game in week 1 Mississippi State came into week two with something to prove.
Mississippi State defense leads the way over NC State
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss cruises over Austin Peay
FNFS (9/10/21) Part Two
Friday Night Football Showdown (9/10/21) - Part Two
Friday Night Football Showdown (09/10/2021) - Part 1
Friday Night Football Showdown (09/10/2021) - Part One