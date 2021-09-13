South Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - World War II Veteran Talmage Byrd celebrated his 100th birthday with close friends and family Sunday at the Vancleave HUD Community Center.

“To me, it’s just another day,” he told WLOX.

But it was ‘just another day’ following more than 35,000 in his lifetime. On this special occasion, he reflected.

“Some of that’s pictures where I was, and they took them,” he said, pointing to memorabilia in the room.

Inspired at the time by the Pearl Harbor attack, Byrd joined the Navy when he was 20 years old. His military career took off near the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.

He was then stationed in Astoria, Oregon where he worked to repair combat-damaged ships. And in the early 1950′s, Byrd was sent to Guam to help with its fresh-water supply.

“I’ve had a lot of fun, I’ll say that,” Byrd said.

At his party, Byrd was joined by his son Larry Byrd who also served in the Air Force, and his grandson Chris Rowell who served in the Army.

“We’re just glad we’re here to celebrate with him,” said Larry. “He’s been here so long and hopes he’ll be here a lot longer, you know.”

“He’ll outlive us all,” Rowell added.

His son Larry joined the Air Force in 1965 and served more than 20 years maintaining aircraft like B-52′s. He retired in 1986.

Grandson Rowell joined the Army in 2007 and served 13 months in Baghdad, Iraq. Injured, he left in 2011.

“It’s always important to serve your country. We’re glad to do it,” Larry said. “It’s kind of like a family tradition.”

