Shrimp season in state of flux thanks to storms, heavy rains

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Did Hurricane Ida actually temporarily help the shrimp season? Some say that’s a possibility.

At Forte Seafood in Pass Christian, they say ever since Ida came through, the white shrimp have been pretty big and plentiful. That makes up for an awful brown shrimp season, as those shrimp never got a chance to grow due to low salinity from heavy rains.

“Starting out, the brown shrimp never really grew. They were all around 50-60 to 60-70 count for the majority of the summer,” said Jeremy Forte. “Once the storm came through, it actually made them bigger. I don’t know if it’s different shrimp from somewhere else or what, but since then they’ve been a little bigger, anywhere from a 21-25 to a 31-35 is what we’ve been seeing.”

Shrimpers at the docks in Biloxi are also seeing bigger shrimp, but in much smaller numbers, which they say doesn’t make up for the early-season struggles.

“The rain, tropical storm...too much freshwater,” said one shrimper.

The hope is this current trend continues, but with Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to bring more heavy rains to South Mississippi, the season could once again start moving in the wrong direction.

“You never really know what those storms will do and how they’ll affect things. Sometimes it makes things better, sometimes it makes things worse for us,” Forte added.

