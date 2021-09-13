WLOX Careers
Scattered t-storms today. Heavy rain threat by midweek?

By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Plan on another unsettled day for Monday with cloudy skies, breezy winds, and scattered thunderstorms passing through the area from time to time. Highs will be somewhat mild in the mid 80s. Nicholas is expected to make landfall in Texas tonight where they will bear the brunt of Nicholas’s strong wind, storm surge, and heavy rain threat. As Nicholas drifts inland to the northeast, its circulation or whatever is leftover will eventually reach Louisiana and Mississippi by midweek. This means we will see increasing rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday as well as an increasing threat for flooding rain.

