Police: Utility worker struck, killed by drunk driver in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A utility worker is dead after a suspected drunk driver struck him in the roadway, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened on Fri., Sept. 10 shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Hwy. 433 in Slidell, LSP says. The crash claimed the life of a utility worker assisting with Hurricane Ida recovery. The identity of the victim is being withheld until family members are notified.

Police say the worker was guiding traffic when John Kite, driving a 2001 Ford Ranger, struck a “Lane Closed” sign, multiple orange cones, and the worker.

The victim was seriously injured and later succumbed to those injuries at a local hospital.

Kite tested over the legal limit for alcohol, police say. He was not injured.

Kite was booked into the Slidell City Jail and charged with vehicular negligent injuring. Additional charges are pending.

