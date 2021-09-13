WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Utility worker struck, killed by drunk driver in Slidell

A utility worker is dead after a suspected drunk driver struck him in the roadway, according to...
A utility worker is dead after a suspected drunk driver struck him in the roadway, according to Louisiana State Police.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A utility worker is dead after a suspected drunk driver struck him in the roadway, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened on Fri., Sept. 10 shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Hwy. 433 in Slidell, LSP says. The crash claimed the life of a utility worker assisting with Hurricane Ida recovery. The identity of the victim is being withheld until family members are notified.

Police say the worker was guiding traffic when John Kite, driving a 2001 Ford Ranger, struck a “Lane Closed” sign, multiple orange cones, and the worker.

The victim was seriously injured and later succumbed to those injuries at a local hospital.

Kite tested over the legal limit for alcohol, police say. He was not injured.

Kite was booked into the Slidell City Jail and charged with vehicular negligent injuring. Additional charges are pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
UPDATE: 39-year-old man identified after drowning in Biloxi Bay
Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found on the beach Monday in Gulfport.
Body found on Gulfport beach
9-13-2021 11am Monday Nicholas update WLOX
Nicholas to hit Texas by tonight. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.
Highway 26 in George County collapsed Aug. 30, 2021, following heavy rain due to Hurricane Ida....
Third person dies after George County highway collapse
Walmart Supercenters, among the six southern counties, suspended pick and delivery at impacted...
Many Gulf Coast Walmart Supercenters temporarily suspend pickup, delivery services

Latest News

St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Officials capture gator suspected of killing a man in Ida floodwaters
At Forte Seafood in Pass Christian, they say ever since Hurricane Ida came through, the white...
Shrimp season in state of flux thanks to storms, heavy rains
Federal authorities in New Orleans indicted seven people Monday (Sept. 13) for an alleged...
Federal authorities charge 7 more with conspiracy to stage 18-wheeler accidents in New Orleans
9-13-2021 11am Monday Nicholas update WLOX
Nicholas to hit Texas by tonight. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.