Ole Miss cruises over Austin Peay

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ole Miss Rebels took on the Austin Peay Governors for the first home game of the year Saturday.

Ole Miss really having no trouble with them as they cruised to a 54-17 victory on the night.

Lane Kiffin was back on the sidelines after being sidelined with COVID last week and Matt Corral picked up where he left off last week.

Corral finished 21 of 33 for 281 yards and five touchdowns and was part of the Rebels 630 total yards on offense.

When the team is up big into the second half, you can dive into the depth chart a little.

“I do enjoy the part of seeing the backups play because those guys work really hard but also most of those guys think they should be playing, so they get to show it and sometimes they show that they should be and sometimes they don’t but at least then they see it,” said coach Kiffin.

“Enjoying the game and trying to help them out because I remember at one point I was in the same position as them going onto the field for the first time so it’s exciting getting to watch them on the field,” said receiver Jonathan Mingo. “We know that we left a lot of plays out there, we weren’t as clean as we should’ve been so back to the drawing board tomorrow we got to be ready for Tulane.”

Rebels take on Tulane at home up next.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.