Hurricane Nicholas to hit Texas. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Nicholas is expected to make landfall in Texas overnight tonight which would spare South Mississippi from a direct hit. It was upgraded to a category one hurricane Monday night. It will slowly move east and northeast through the middle of the week. It will weaken into a tropical depression Wednesday and Thursday.

10 PM Update: Nicholas is now a hurricane!

Not much has changed with our impacts here. Nicholas is still going to bring plenty of rain to Louisiana and S MS Tuesday through Thursday. Nicholas will weaken as it moves east, but it's going to bring plenty of moisture . #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/b7N4baRNTj — Meteorologist Taylor Graham (@TaylorGrahamWX) September 14, 2021

Texas is expected to bear the brunt of Nicholas’s strong wind and storm surge threat. However, Nicholas’s heavy rains will spread across much of the Gulf Coast region this week. This could lead to flooding for parts of the Gulf Coast Region and the Southeast.

WPC Flooding Rainfall Risk on Tuesday (WLOX)

WPC Flooding Rainfall Risk on Wednesday (WLOX)

As Nicholas drifts inland to the northeast, its circulation or whatever is leftover will eventually reach Louisiana and Mississippi by midweek.

This means we will see increasing rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday as well as an increasing threat for flooding rain.

WPC Rainfall Forecast Through Thursday 9/16/21 (WLOX)

