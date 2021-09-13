WLOX Careers
Hurricane Nicholas to hit Texas. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.

Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi will be threatened by flooding rainfall by midweek
By Taylor Graham, Eric Jeansonne and Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Nicholas is expected to make landfall in Texas overnight tonight which would spare South Mississippi from a direct hit. It was upgraded to a category one hurricane Monday night. It will slowly move east and northeast through the middle of the week. It will weaken into a tropical depression Wednesday and Thursday.

Texas is expected to bear the brunt of Nicholas’s strong wind and storm surge threat. However, Nicholas’s heavy rains will spread across much of the Gulf Coast region this week. This could lead to flooding for parts of the Gulf Coast Region and the Southeast.

WPC Flooding Rainfall Risk on Tuesday
WPC Flooding Rainfall Risk on Tuesday(WLOX)
WPC Flooding Rainfall Risk on Wednesday
WPC Flooding Rainfall Risk on Wednesday(WLOX)

As Nicholas drifts inland to the northeast, its circulation or whatever is leftover will eventually reach Louisiana and Mississippi by midweek.

This means we will see increasing rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday as well as an increasing threat for flooding rain.

WPC Rainfall Forecast Through Thursday 9/16/21
WPC Rainfall Forecast Through Thursday 9/16/21(WLOX)

