Hurricane Nicholas to hit Texas. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.
Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi will be threatened by flooding rainfall by midweek
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Nicholas is expected to make landfall in Texas overnight tonight which would spare South Mississippi from a direct hit. It was upgraded to a category one hurricane Monday night. It will slowly move east and northeast through the middle of the week. It will weaken into a tropical depression Wednesday and Thursday.
Texas is expected to bear the brunt of Nicholas’s strong wind and storm surge threat. However, Nicholas’s heavy rains will spread across much of the Gulf Coast region this week. This could lead to flooding for parts of the Gulf Coast Region and the Southeast.
As Nicholas drifts inland to the northeast, its circulation or whatever is leftover will eventually reach Louisiana and Mississippi by midweek.
This means we will see increasing rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday as well as an increasing threat for flooding rain.
