Nicholas to hit Texas by tonight. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Nicholas is expected to make landfall in Texas by tonight where they will bear the brunt of Nicholas’s strong wind, storm surge, and heavy rain threat.

As Nicholas drifts inland to the northeast, its circulation or whatever is leftover will eventually reach Louisiana and Mississippi by midweek.

This means we will see increasing rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday as well as an increasing threat for flooding rain.

9-13-2021 5am Monday Nicholas update WLOX (WLOX)

