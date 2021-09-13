Nicholas to hit Texas by tonight. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.
Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi will be threatened by flooding rainfall by midweek
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Nicholas is expected to make landfall in Texas by tonight where they will bear the brunt of Nicholas’s strong wind, storm surge, and heavy rain threat.
As Nicholas drifts inland to the northeast, its circulation or whatever is leftover will eventually reach Louisiana and Mississippi by midweek.
This means we will see increasing rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday as well as an increasing threat for flooding rain.
