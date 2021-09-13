Mississippi State defense leads the way over NC State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -Mississippi State took all the steps to right the ship this week after a near loss to LA Tech last week, as they got into the win column again with 24-10 showing against the NC State Wolfpack.

NC State’s sole touchdown came towards the end of the game, otherwise the Bulldogs defense was a major improvement over last week.

The defense led the way with three turnovers on the day.

Another improvement was quarterback Will Rogers and the offensive execution overall.

”I thought he improved in the pocket this week, I thought he took command of the offense and was kind of able to keep the energy going,” said head coach Mike Leach. “I think the more he gets tuned in with his receivers the better.”

“It’s not like we made any different calls or any adjustments honestly, it’s just we got to come out and execute our plays, we had a slow start, had a couple lulls throughout the game and that’s on us, we want to be more consistent throughout, we want to come out hot, start hot,” said receiver Austin Williams. “We get the ball first, we want to come out and score that first drive.”

State now hits the road as they head up to Memphis next week...

